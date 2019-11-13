2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: In five years I was three times away on holiday, but with work folder

President Klaus Iohannis Wednesday told a press conference, that during his five years in office he was three times away on holiday, but even on those occasions he took his work folder to carry out various activities related to his position.

Asked if he has any regrets about his term, the president said he was sorry that the "PSD [the Social Democratic Party] phase could not be concluded sooner, because Romania, with the PSD at government, has lost many opportunities".

"I would like to have the opportunity to work with a government that works for Romanians," he said.