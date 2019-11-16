2019PresidentialElection/ Klaus Iohannis: 'I am not pitted in electoral competition with PSD, but at war with former ruling party'

Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, who seeking a second term in the country's top job, told an electoral meeting organized Saturday afternoon in Bistrita that he is not pitted in electoral competition with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but is at war with this formation, because the Social Democrats have ruled "against the Romanians".

"I am in no electoral competition with the PSD, I am at war with the PSD, we are at war with them, not because we are simply so bad, but because they have been bad with the Romanians. PSD has ruled against Romanians, they came to power with big promises, but they had barely settled at the Victoria Palace and they already started attempts to get control of the judiciary and hijack the major public systems. The PSD attacked democracy in Romania, which was inadmissible, and they got what they deserved: they were removed from power," said Iohannis.

He told the approximately 2,000 supporters in the Bistrita Multi-purpose Hall that his war with the PSD is not over and that it is important that they help him win the November 24 battle by massively turning out to vote in the presidential runoff.

"We have won important battles, but the war isn't over yet. The next battle, a very important one, will be fought on November 24, in the second round of the presidential election. And yes, I am counting you, but I am also counting on all the Romanians whom you will persuade by then to vote. The Romanians who turn out to the polls, they are the true heroes of the election. The voter with the stamp in his hand is the hero of the ballot. Persuade him and make him go to vote," said the PNL presidential candidate.

Iohannis added that the runoff "must be won by an overwhelming majority, a majority that should clearly show the PSD where their place is, namely in the opposition".

The President arrived in Bistrita around 14:00 hrs and made a first stop in the city's historical center, near the Evangelical Church, where he was greeted by over 200 people who wanted to take a photo with him or asked for an autograph.

He then headed for the PNL Bistrita-Nasaud headquarters, where he met with leaders of the party's county branch and with several mayors; a group of locals in popular costumes gave Iohannis the traditional welcome with bread and salt.

Klaus Iohannis then went on foot to the Multipurpose Hall in Bistrita, to meet with his supporters; he was accompanied by several senior PNL members: Rares Bogdan, Robert Sighiartau, Alina Gorghiu, Dan Motreanu, Cristina Traila and Ben-Oni Ardelean.

AGERPRES