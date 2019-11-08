2019PresidentialElection/Klaus Iohannis urges Romanians to turn out to vote: In 2016, absenteeism brought PSD to power

President Klaus Iohannis urges Romanians to vote through a video message posted on his Facebook page on Friday, showing that in 2016 "absenteeism brought the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] to power, the most harmful governance in the post-December history."

"Starting today, for three days, Romanians abroad vote in the presidential elections. Dear Romanians in the Diaspora, although you are far away from the country, you have been here, with your sous, all along. And you decide the path on which our country should go further. We managed to amend the legislation, now, we have a double number of polling stations, so that none of you endure the humiliations you have been subjected to by the PSD and not stand for hours in endless queues. Sunday is the day when ballot boxes will also open in Romania. Dear Romanians, come to vote, because our country is in great need of each one of you, wherever you may be. In 2016, absenteeism brought the PSD to power, the most harmful governance in the post-December history, a governance against Romanians," he stated.

The head of state urged Romanians to choose "wisely, thinking about their future and that of the country."

"2019 is the year in which you, Romanians, through the vote in the referendum blocked the PSD from destroying Romania and its European journey. However, the fight continues and we must remain mobilised because only through a categorical vote we will definitely get rid of the PSD, this harmful phenomenon which didn't allow Romania to develop more and better over the past 30 years. Therefore, choose wisely my dear, think about you future and that of Romania. Together we will build the normal Romania which we all want. I expect you at voting," Klaus Iohannis concluded.

AGERPRES