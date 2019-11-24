 
#2019PresidentialElection/ More than 570,000 Romanians show up at polling stations in third day of vote abroad

NEWS.ro
proces votare

More than 570,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 2:00 pm, in the second round of the presidential election.

Also, other 17,503 Romanians already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

According to the data from BEC, most Romanians who voted abroad at the polling stations were recorded in Italy - approximately 122,000. There were also 94,000 Romanians who voted in the UK and almost 93,000 who voted in Germany. In Spain, the country with the largest number of polling stations, 143, there were 82,000 Romanians who showed up at the polling stations.

Romanians abroad started to vote on Friday and they can still vote until Sunday evening.

There were 835 polling stations organised for them in the weekend, between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm local time. Voters who will still be inside a polling station at 9:00 pm, and also those outside the polling stations, will still be able to vote until 11:59 pm.

AGERPRES

