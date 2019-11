2019PresidentialElection/ PNTCD's Pavelescu says party endorses Viorica Dancila in presidential election

Leader of the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party (PNTCD) Aurelian Pavelescu has mentioned in Constanta on Monday that the political formation which he leads endorses the candidacy of Social Democrat Viorica Dancila in the presidential elections, justifying the decision through the fact that democracy must be defended.

"I'm also conveying here, in Constanta, our support for the candidacy of Mrs. Viorica Dancila for the second round of elections. On 2 November, in Bucharest, a National Leadership Committee meeting of the PNTCD was held, which decided to support the PSD candidate for the first, as well as for the second round of presidential elections. Why is PNTCD doing this thing? Why it granted the support to the PSD candidate? 30 years after the Revolution, we have to defend Romania, above political ideas, political programmes, economic programmes, we have to defend democracy," Pavelescu told a PNTCD - PSD Constanta joint press conference.