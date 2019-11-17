2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila: President's refusal to participate in a debate reveals he's afraid to confront Romanians

The PSD (Social Democratic Party)'s candidate for Romania's Presidency Viorica Dancila on Sunday said in eastern Buzau that she is willing to participate in any debate (with her counter-candidate) and that the refusal by the current president reveals he is afraid to confront the Romanians.

Viorica Dancila added that in what she's concerned, she has all openness and hopes that eventually this thing will happen."I said yes to the invitation by the public television TVR, I'll say yes to any debate the president of Romania will accept, I believe it is a duty of us, the candidates, the respect we show to the Romanian citizens to participate in this debate. I think that each of us, given that we have been granted high positions in the Romanian state, has the obligation to come in front of the Romanians and tell them what we did in our mandate or if we did anything, as it is the case of candidate Iohannis, he did nothing and has been paid from the citizens' money for five years, to come with a project, a country plan of ours, because this is what has always happened and this reveals the respect we show the Romanians," the PSD candidate said.Dancila went on saying that she is ready to accept any location at any TV broadcaster for a debate with her challenger Iohannis.