 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

#2019PresidentialElection/ PSD's Dancila says she will get votes from other parties, even PNL

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Viorica Dancila

The Social-Democrats's candidate for Romania's Presidency Viorica Dancila says she will take over from the programmes of the other candidates who have not made it to the runoff and hopes she will also get votes from those who have voted PNL in the first round.

Viorica Dancila added in eastern Buzau she will take into account the goals of all political parties, because says she, a president must consider the goals of each political formation, he/she must be the president of all Romanians.

Dancila stressed that we must not forget that the National Liberal Party is a national party, not an extremist liberal party.

She made an appeal to those who had cast their vote for the PNL in the first round of the presidential election to switch their option in the runoff

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.