2019PresidentialElection/ PSD's Dancila says she will get votes from other parties, even PNL

The Social-Democrats's candidate for Romania's Presidency Viorica Dancila says she will take over from the programmes of the other candidates who have not made it to the runoff and hopes she will also get votes from those who have voted PNL in the first round.

Viorica Dancila added in eastern Buzau she will take into account the goals of all political parties, because says she, a president must consider the goals of each political formation, he/she must be the president of all Romanians.Dancila stressed that we must not forget that the National Liberal Party is a national party, not an extremist liberal party.She made an appeal to those who had cast their vote for the PNL in the first round of the presidential election to switch their option in the runoff