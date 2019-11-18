2019PresidentialElection2019 /PNL officials to attend election debate on public TV, radio

National Liberal Party (PNL) Senator Alina Gorghiu said on Monday that the only electoral debate in which President Klaus Iohannis, endorsed for re-election by the party, will participate in one such debate to be organized on Tuesday at the Central University Library, and PNL representatives will attend public radio and television broadcasts alongside officials of the rival Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"You will see the minutes [of a joint meeting of Parliament's standing committees] and that no one has said absolutely nothing about a debate on TVR, that who knows what kind of understanding with institution like TVR, the radio will be followed (...) The discussion inside was very clear, the only debate we will fully honour with all that journalists, political scientists, political analysts will be tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, together with the public radio and public television, we have set the times and the debate programmes to be attended by PNL representatives in election debate along with the PSD ones so as not to create another level of expectation that there will be a debate. Of course, in time, the public television broadcaster ( TVR has taken care to have debates with Mr. Dragnea and his tomatoes, with Mrs Dancila and with PSD in prime time, in the morning and at noon and in the evening, so I do not think it is necessary to give further explanations on this subject," Gorghiu said at the Palace of Parliament, at the end of a meeting of the joint standing committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.She added that both PNL and Klaus Iohannis officially announced that the current president will not attend the debate to be organized by TVR with the two candidates that have made it to the presidential runoff.