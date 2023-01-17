2022, third warmest year in history of measurements in Romania

The year 2022 was the third warmest year in the history of meteorological measurements in Romania, with an average annual temperature of 11.77 degrees Celsius and the thermal deviation of 1.55 degrees Celsius compared to the average of the 1981-2010 period, shows an analysis of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

According to the same source, the five warmest years from 1900 to 2022 are: 2019, 2020, 2022, 2015 and 2007, and the period from 2012 to 2022 represents the period of 11 consecutive warmest years, a fact that clearly confirms the increasing trend of the air temperature in Romania as well, told Agerpres.

"This statistic proves what we have all felt for many years, that climate change threatens and affects the entire planet, we can no longer speak of a local problem or a national problem. The Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests has the necessary resources at its disposal to fight against these climate changes: we have, through the Forests and biodiversity protection component of the PNRR, a total budget of 1.173 billion euros and our ambition is to increase the forested area with this money. At the same time, forests are the most resilient to the effects of climate change and they can best fight these weather manifestations and contribute to climate regulation," said the Minister of the Environment, Barna Tanczos.

He specified that, last fall, the National Forestry Strategy was adopted, which establishes mandatory rules for afforestation and reforestation, forests and areas with forest vegetation in areas vulnerable to climate change.

The period 1991 - 2020, considered the current climatic reference period according to the recommendations of the World Meteorological Organization, registers an increase of 0.5 degrees Celsius in the level of the annual average multi-year air temperature in Romania, compared to the previous period 1981-2010.

The summer of 2022 was the third warmest summer in the period between 1961 and now, with a positive deviation of 2 degrees Celsius compared to the average of the season, the high temperatures associated with insufficient rainfall accentuating the state of pedological drought in areas of agricultural interest.

At the same time, the pedological drought of the 2021-2022 agricultural year was long-lasting, increasing from one month to the next and progressively expanding in all agricultural areas in Romania.

In 2022, a total of 130 general weather alerts were issued, of which five were Code Red. The nowcasting warnings were issued in a total number of 2,997, of which 95 were Code Red.

The statistics of meteorological alerts from the period 2017 - 2022 highlight the intensity, frequency and expansion of the area of dangerous meteorological phenomena with an impact on socio-economic activity.