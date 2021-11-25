 
     
2,104 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 212 deaths, 35 occurred prior to reference interval, Incidence of COVID-19 in Bucharest - 2.67 cases

A number of 2,104 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours and 212 deaths have been reported, of which 35 occurred prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

"According to the existing data with the National Centre for Intervention Control and Management (CNCCI), on November 25, 2021, at 10.00 am, 2,104 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24hrs. Also, 212 deaths were reported among which 35 occurred prior to the reference interval," stated GCS.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is 2.67 cases per thousand inhabitants on Thursday, according to the Public Health Directorate.

The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Bucharest was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.

One day ago, the incidence of COVID-19 in Bucharest was 2.87.

