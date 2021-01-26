22 migrants from five countries found in trucks at Hungarian border

The western Arad and Bihor counties' border police have discovered 22 migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq trying to leave the country hidden in three trucks, in the past 24 hours.

A truck driven by a 34-year-old Romanian was checked at the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac II, and a specially arranged place was discovered at the front of the trailer, where seven people were hidden.

According to a release sent by the Arad Border Police on Tuesday, the migrants aged between 16 and 26 are from Iraq.

Border police also determined that the driver of the lorry had the driver's licence suspended, the release said.

At the same border point, in another truck driven by a Romanian, five Turkish and Iraqi migrants were discovered.

In PTF Bors II, a truck registered in Poland was checked, at the wheel of which was a man from Belarus. The driver was carrying wiring for a company in Finland.

"Following the specific risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check on the vehicle, after which they discovered, hidden in front of the cargo compartment, ten persons, Afghan, Syrian and Lebanese citizens, aged between 15 and 32, asylum seekers in Romania," the same statement said.

In all cases, border police are investigating whether drivers are involved in migrant smuggling.