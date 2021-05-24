230 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 10,000

A number of 230 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 10,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

These are cases that had not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states.

As of Monday, 1,075,773 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,033,984 patients have been declared cured.To date, 7,773,851 RT-PCR tests and 1,102,616 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 5,392 RT-PCR tests were processed (3,025 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,367 on request) and 5,095 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, 59 people were reconfirmed positive.