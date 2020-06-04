238 new cases of COVID-19 infection, total number at 19,907

Another 238 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the total number of infections reaching 19,907 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, on Thursday.

Of the persons confirmed positive, 13,919 were declared healed and discharged.

The intensive care units are now tending to 153 patients.

Until now, 1,299 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have deceased.

"Given the number of newly-confirmed cases, which is above the average of last week, we draw attention on respecting rigorously the norms of health conduct and prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus, especially those referring to wearing masks in enclosed spaces, avoiding contact, frequent sanitation of hands and maintaining distance towards other persons," the GCS stated.