2,405 Romanians abroad confirmed with COVID-19, number of deaths - 96

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday that 2,405 Romanians abroad were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19 remains 96.

Of the 2,405 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, 1,387 are in Italy, 560 in Spain, 29 in France, 292 in Germany, 78 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta and Sweden.

Since the onset of the pandemic and until now, 96 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 29 in Italy, 19 in France, 30 in Great Britain, 8 in Spain, 5 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland and one in the USA.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 21 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 8 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS.