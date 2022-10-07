25 people suspected of drug trafficking, detained following searches carried out in several counties on Wednesday

25 people were detained following the 82 home searches carried out on Wednesday in several cases regarding high-risk drug trafficking crimes and carrying out operations with products knowing that they are likely to have psychoactive effects, the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) informs.

According to DIICOT, following the searches, two cannabis crops (one indoor), several cannabis plants, approximately 3 kilograms of cannabis buds, various quantities of high-risk drugs (MDMA, 4 CMC, MDMB - CHEMICAL) were discovered. and substances likely to have psychoactive effects (3 MMC, 3 CMC, Eutylone, 4 - CEC), high-precision electronic scales, mobile phones, grinder-type devices, an air rifle, as well as the sums of approximately 350,000 RON and 18,000 Of euro, told Agerpres.

Also on Wednesday, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism - Central Structure, together with policemen from the Service for the Combatting of Organised Crime (SCCO) Ilfov, caught two defendants in the act immediately after they picked up a package from a courier company, sent from Spain, which contained, hidden among the food, the amount of approximately 11 kilograms of cannabis.

At the same time, on October 5, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism - Territorial Service Craiova and Territorial Bureau Arad carried out 3 actions to counter high-risk drug trafficking. Thus, following the activities carried out by the prosecutors of the said directorate Craiova, the measure to detain was ordered against 3 defendants, for whom it was proposed to take the measure of preventive arrest, noting that they sold cannabis to consumers from Dolj county.

The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism - Arad Territorial Office documented the activity of two defendants who tried to introduce into the Arad Penitentiary approximately 13 grams of high-risk drugs (JWH - 210) and 750 grams of psychoactive substances (ADB-P-5Br-INACA), a synthetic cannabinoid.