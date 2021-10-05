252 deaths recorded in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 37,929

A total of 252 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

According to GCS, there are 118 men and 134 women admitted to hospitals across the country.

Of the 252 deaths, one was registered in the 20-29 years age range, two were in the 30-39 years age category, 9 in the 40-49 years age category, 19 in the 50-59 years age category, 70 in the 60-69 years age category, 88 in the 70-79 years age category and 63 in the over 80 years age range.

According to GCS, the death registered in the 20-29 age group is of a female patient from Tulcea County, aged 25, vaccinated, who had comorbidities.

As many as 238 of the registered deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, nine deceased patients did not register any comorbidities and for five deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 252 patients who died, 227 were unvaccinated and 25 were vaccinated. Vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 25 to 87 years. 23 of the vaccinated deceased patients who died had comorbidities and 2 did not have comorbidities.

No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 37,929 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.