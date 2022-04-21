26 migrants discovered in two freight trucks at Romanian-Hungarian border

The border police officers of Arad County detected, throughout the night between Wednesday and Thursday, 26 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Vietnam trying to illegally cross the border to Hungary, hidden in two freight trucks loaded with various goods.

At the Nadlac Border Crossing Point, while a freighter, carrying food items and driven by a Romanian, was being checked, 20 foreigners were discovered among the freight.

"They were taken and transported to the headquarters of the border police sector for checks. Following preliminary checks, border policemen established that they are citizens of Vietnam and entered our country on the basis of valid personal documentation," informed, on Thursday, the Arad Border Police.

In another truck, checked upon exiting the country through the Varsand Border Crossing Point, another six migrants were discovered. The driver of the freighter is Ukrainian and was transporting gas cylinders between Turkey and Poland. The migrants came from Afghanistan and Pakistan, asylum seekers in Romania.

In both cases, border police officers are conducting investigations.