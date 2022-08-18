 
     
27 errant migrants detected in Arad

stirileprotv.ro
Arad border police lifted from the streets 27 migrants - most of them asylum seekers - who had no justifiable reason to be in the area, the Arad Border Police said in a release.

In an operation intended to prevent and combat illegal migration in Arad, police determined that the respective persons are Iraqi, Indian, Afghan and Somali citizens who had left their accommodation centres, Agerpres.

After all checks are completed, the asylum seekers will be sent back to the Regional Accommodation and Procedures Centers for Asylum Seekers where they are registered.

