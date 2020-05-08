280 outbreaks of African swine fever in 153 localities in Romania

African swine fever is currently occurring in 153 localities in 20 counties in Romania, with a number of 280 outbreaks (including one outbreak on a commercial farm), while in 21 counties there are only cases of wild boars diagnosed with the disease, according to the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Between April 30 and May 6, 2020, eight new outbreaks were reported: 2 in Teleorman County; 4 in Prahova County; and one each in Ilfov County and Harghita County.Also, another 92 were extinguished: 6 in Arges County (of which 4 at commercial farms); 6 in Bihor County; 62 in Teleorman County; one in Giurgiu County; 5 in Dolj County; 2 in Bacau County; 3 in Prahova County; 2 in Ilfov County ; 2 in Sibiu County; one in Braila County, and 2 in Vaslui County.Since the first signalling of the presence of ASF virus in Romania on July 31, 2017, 3,537 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars. In accordance with European provisions, wild boar cases shall be extinguished within at least 2 years of their occurrence.As of May 8, 15,097 owners were offset, with the total value of payments exceeding 440.818 million lei.In 2017-2019, 2,894 outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) were registered in Romania, of which 2,260 were extinguished by the end of 2019. Since January 1, 2020, 225 new outbreaks have flared up and 580 have been extinguished.ASF outbreaks elsewhere in Europe in addition to Romania since the beginning of this year have been found in Bulgaria, Ukraine, Belgium, Estonia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Ukraine and Greece.ANSVSA says the African swine fever does not cause disease in humans, there is not the slightest risk of the disease in humans, but the virus has a disastrous impact economically and socially.