280 seasonal workers to fly from Sibiu to Germany on Friday

As many as 280 seasonal workers will leave from the Sibiu International Airport today to Baden Baden, Germany, after Thursday, 150 left for Dusseldorf, Germany, spokesperson for the Sibiu Prefecture Andreea Stefan said Friday.

"The two flights scheduled today from Sibiu International Airport to Baden Baden, Germany, will be performed. The first flight will leave at 15:00hrs with 185 passengers on board. The second flight will leave at 18:00hrs with 95 passengers," said Stefan.Other flights to Germany are scheduled for the next nine days, according to the information provided by the spokeswoman for the Sibiu airport Alexandra Pacurar.Seasonal Romanian workers help with harvesting spring crops, despite the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the German DPA news agency. They are going to help harvest white asparagus as well as other crops.