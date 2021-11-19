281 deaths in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, reported in past 24 hrs

As many as 281 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 were reported in the last 24 hours, of which 27 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday.

The 27 deaths prior to the reference range occurred in September, October and November 2021.

According to the GCS, 130 men and 151 women died, admitted to hospitals in 38 counties (out of 41) and in Bucharest.Of the 281 deaths, three were recorded in the age category 20-29 years, two in the age category 30-39 years, 11 in the age category 40-49 years, 27 in the age category 50-59 years, 77 in the age category 60-69 years, 83 in the age category 70-79 years and 78 in the age category over 80 years.According to the GCS, 261 of the recorded deaths are of patients who had a medical history, three deceased patients did not register comorbidities, and for 17 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.Of the total 281 deceased patients, 249 were unvaccinated and 32 vaccinated. The 32 deceased patients vaccinated were aged between the age groups of 40 to 49 years and over 80 years. All deceased patients had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 54,624 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.