29 foreign citizens denied entry to Romania, on Friday

politia de frontiera

Approximately 191,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 53,100 means of transport carried out the control formalities, both in the direction of entry and exit, on Friday, through border points throughout the country.

According to the Border Police, 79,310 people entered Romania, of which 7,882 were Ukrainian citizens.

Regarding the specific activities, in the last 24 hours, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police found 39 illegal acts (22 crimes and 17 misdemeanors) committed by Romanian citizens, as well as foreigners.

The amount of contravention fines applied amounts to 42,050 RON.

On Friday, 29 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 13 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.

