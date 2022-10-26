29 pct foreign participation in this year's INDAGRA fair

Foreign participation in this year's edition of the INDAGRA international agriculture, viticulture and animal husbandry fair is 29 percent, with over 430 companies present, president of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) Mihai Daraban declared on Wednesday, at the opening conference of the most important event dedicated to agriculture.

The CCIR head participated together with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea in the opening of the 26th edition of the INDAGRA International Fair that takes place at the Romexpo Exhibition Center in Bucharest.

The INDAGRA fair runs October 26 - 30 in Romexpo pavilion B, in the same period as the International Food Industry Fair INDAGRA FOOD, hosted in pavilion B2. AGERPRES