3,006 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 34,800 tests performed in last 24 hours

A number of 3,006 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 34,800 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the cited source.

As of Wednesday, 1,037,009 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 954,868 patients had been declared cured.

To date, 7,178,943 RT-PCR tests and 806,564 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 24,562 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,919 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,643 on request) and 10,282 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 533 people retested positive.