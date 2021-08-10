312 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, in 34,200 tests done in last 24 hours

As many as 312 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of 34,200 tests, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Tuesday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior.

Until Tuesday, nationwide there have been 1,085,412 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,048,777 patients were declared cured.

Nationwide, until this time, there have been 8,817,162 RT-PCR tests done and 1,986,923 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours there have been 14,207 RT-PCR tests done (6,311 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,896 upon request) and 19,993 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 65 people were reconfirmed positive.