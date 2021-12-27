 
     
33 emergency calls received by Salvamont, 13 people in hospital, in last 24 hours

Over 30 calls through which the emergency intervention of mountain rescuers was requested in the last 24 hours, 45 people being saved, Salvamont Romania informs.

At the Salvamont National dispatch there were 33 calls received through which the emergency intervention of mountain rescuers was requested, most of them for the Prahova - Busteni area, followed by the Brasov Municipality, Lupeni, Borsa, Voineasa and Predeal, Gorj, Maramures and Sinaia, Arges, Harghita and Hunedoara.

45 people were rescued, including 13 which were transferred to the ambulance or SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) for hospital transportation.

