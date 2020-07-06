 
     
3.3-Richter-degree earthquake in Vrancea, on Monday morning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 degrees on the Richter scale occurred on Monday morning, at 3:39 local time, in the Vrancea seismic area, Buzau County, according to information published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP).

The quake struck at a depth of 114 kilometers.

According to the analysed data, the earthquake occurred 67 km east of Brasov, 72 km northeast of Ploiesti, 121 km south of Bacau, 123 km west of Braila, 124 km north of Bucharest, 125 km west of Galati, 145 km northeast of Pitesti, 182 km east of Sibiu, 189 km north of Ruse and 203 km southwest of Iasi.

Since the beginning of July, five earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.6 and 3.3 degrees on the Richter scale have occurred in Romania.

The most significant earthquake this year occurred on January 31, in Vrancea County, at a depth of 121 kilometers, and had a magnitude of 5.2. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.

