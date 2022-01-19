 
     
3.5 magnitude quake Wednesday afternoon in Vrancea

cutremur seism

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday, local time 13:16, in the Vrancea seismic area (Vrancea County), shows data published by the National Institute for Research-Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake took place at a depth of 104 kilometers.

On Sunday, the same seismic area showed activity in the form of a 4.4 earthquake.

Since the beginning of this year, 22 other earthquakes were detected in Romania, with magnitudes ranging from 2 to 4.4 degrees.

The most important quake in the previous year was recorded on May 26 with a magnitude of 4.7. That earthquake's effects were also felt in Bucharest.

