37.1% of total COVID cases, last week, in Bucharest and Iasi, Prahova, Ilfov, Constanta counties

The National Institute of Public Health informs on Thursday that during the week of 11-17 October, 37.1% of the total COVID cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Iasi, Prahova, Ilfov and Constanta.

According to the weekly COVID surveillance report, 72.3% of confirmed cases were registered in non-vaccinated people, agerpres reports.

Furthermore, 27.5% of total casualties were registered in Bucharest, as well as in the counties of Prahova, Constanta, Dolj and Suceava.92.1% of registered deaths were non-vaccinated people, the INSP specifies.Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 out of 89 total COVID cases was registered in medical staff.85.7% of total casualties were for people over 60 years of age and 57.5% of deaths were male.According to the INSP, 94% of the deceased people had at least one associated comorbidity.