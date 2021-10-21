 
     
37.1% of total COVID cases, last week, in Bucharest and Iasi, Prahova, Ilfov, Constanta counties

virus covid delta

The National Institute of Public Health informs on Thursday that during the week of 11-17 October, 37.1% of the total COVID cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Iasi, Prahova, Ilfov and Constanta.

According to the weekly COVID surveillance report, 72.3% of confirmed cases were registered in non-vaccinated people, agerpres reports.

Furthermore, 27.5% of total casualties were registered in Bucharest, as well as in the counties of Prahova, Constanta, Dolj and Suceava.

92.1% of registered deaths were non-vaccinated people, the INSP specifies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 out of 89 total COVID cases was registered in medical staff.

85.7% of total casualties were for people over 60 years of age and 57.5% of deaths were male.

According to the INSP, 94% of the deceased people had at least one associated comorbidity.

