38 craftspersons, minstrels awarded at the Complex Edition of the Living Human Treasures Gala

A number of 38 creators and keepers of traditional Romanian values, who obtained the honorary title of Living Human Treasure in the last three years, received the distinctions offered by the Ministry of Culture in a gala organized in southern Pitesti on Tuesday.

"The Living Human Treasures Gala 2022 is a complex edition, which brings together the titles awarded in the last three years. Our hosts, the Arges County Council, tried to offer not only one day, but a whole series of events. (...) All the moments of this day will be found in a significant volume for what it means to bring together three years of Living Human Treasures," said Professor Dr. habil Gabriela Nedelcu-Pasarin, president of the National Commission for Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES.

The 38 laureates of the Living Human Treasures Gala 2022 are:

* Alexandrina Olguta Filip - Folk clothing (clothing production) - Olt

* Ana Bodescu - Folk clothing (clothing production) - Bistrita-Nasaud

* Ana Neamtu - Spirituality - Alba

* Eugen Gavrila - Wood sculptor, woodworking - Alba

* Florin Nicolae Poenariu - Icon craftsman - Alba

* Ioan Moldovan - Spirituality - Cluj

* Ion Creteanu - Spirituality - minstrel - Olt

* Maria Dulau - Spirituality - Alba

* Marius Mihut - Constructor of musical instruments (violins with buggle) - Bihor

* Petre Masala - Spirituality - Calus - Arges

* Stefan Harabagiu - Spirituality - dancer - Vrancea

* Ion Albu - Spirituality, folk masks - Neamt

* Maria Bucin - Spirituality - Mures

* Maria Antoneta Ciuca - Folk clothing making / embroidery - Sibiu

* Sorin Ion Giubega - Processing of clay/pottery - Valcea

* Hasas Petru - Processing of clay/pottery - Bihor

* Lupu Stefan - Wood processing - Traditional wood sculptor - Brasov

* Ioan Moldovan - Spirituality, non-professional singer - Bistrita-Nasaud

* Cornel Salvador Palladi - Musical instruments making (violins with buggle) - Bihor

* Dumitru Tincu Pop - Spirituality - Maramures

* Lacramioara Pop - Spirituality - Harghita

* Viorica Tripon - Processing of fibres and yarns - fabrics - Cluj

* Vinca Cosana - Spirituality - Cluj

* Andrei Gheorghe - Clay processing - Iasi

* Bordea Iosif - Charcoal producer - Cluj

* Ilyes Mihaly - Clay processing - Harghita

* Istvanfi Gheza - Clay and pottery processing

* Nicolae Bacea - Leather and fur processing - sheepskin coat maker - Bistrita-Nasaud

* Liviu Balac - Woodworking, making wooden icons - Buzau

* Maria Babu - Food, food preparation techniques - Gorj

* Borza Petru - Clay processing/pottery - Hunedoara

* Aurica Cojocariu - Processing of textile fibres and yarns - Botosani

* Neculai Comăneciu - Wood processing, wooden gates - Bacau

* Angelica Lungociu -Installations of folk technique - vortexes - Brasov

* Olivotto Viorica - Seams and popular fabrics - Arges

* Susca Vasile - Making objects with ritual use - folk masks - Maramures

* Ileana Hotopila - Wax painting on eggshell, egg decoration - Suceava

* Margareta Nagy - Woodworking - weaving plants - Mures

The Living Human Treasures Programme is an initiative of UNESCO regarding the safeguarding, preservation and transmission of the intangible cultural heritage aimed at identifying and recognizing at the national level those who create and, implicitly, maintain the traditional values.AGERPRES