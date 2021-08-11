38 persons evacuated after Calea Rahovei of Bucharest fire, 7 of whom receive first aid

Firefighters evacuated 38 people from the block of flats affected by flames in Bucharest's Calea Rahovei, seven of them receiving first aid from rescuers.

According to the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISUBIF), an 84-year-old woman was transported to the University Hospital with smoke exposure, a firefighter with smoke exposure was in the SMURD (emergency extrication ambulance) ambulance, conscious, and a local policeman with an arm's cut received care on the spot.

The building no longer burns with flame, and firefighters operate both from the inside and from the outside.

There are 10 water and foam extinguishing trucks and three trucks at the scene, and the traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions.

Thermal rehabilitation works were carried out on this block of flats of the Bucharest District 5.