4,032 people get the Covid shot in the past 24 hours, including 162 children aged 5 - 11

As many as 4,032 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs. As many as 701 people were given the first shot, 1,378 received the second shot, and 1,953 the third booster dose.

Of the total number of doses administered, 162 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (33 were given the first dose, and 129 the second dose), Agerpres.ro informs.

According to CNCAV, 16,704,883 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 8,111,344 persons of whom 8,068,007 received the complete vaccination scheme and 2,531,910 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, two persons experienced whole-body reactions.

As many as 19,990 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,207 local and 17,783 systemic side effects.