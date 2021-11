4,128 new COVID-19 cases, 397 deaths in last 24 hours

A number of 4,128 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours and 397 deaths have been reported, of which 54 prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

"According to the data with the CNCCI [National Centre for Intervention Management and Coordination], on November 16, 2021, at 10.00, in the 24-hour interval, 4,128 cases of people having tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were reported. Also, 397 deaths were also recorded, including 54 previously unaccounted for," states GCS.