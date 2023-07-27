43.7% of last week's COVID cases - in Bucharest and counties of Tulcea, Dolj, Timis, Constanta

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of July 17 - 23, 43.7% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Tulcea, Dolj, Timis and Constanta.

During the reference period, 517 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and three deaths of patients with COVID-19 were reported.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 51.7% of the confirmed cases were registered in people who did not get vaccinated against COVID.

Of the vaccinated who got sick, 55.3% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last jab.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.6% of all deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7% in men. Among the people who died, 93.8% had at least one associated comorbidity.AGERPRES