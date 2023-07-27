 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

43.7% of last week's COVID cases - in Bucharest and counties of Tulcea, Dolj, Timis, Constanta

premiumtimesng.com
covid-19

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of July 17 - 23, 43.7% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Tulcea, Dolj, Timis and Constanta.

During the reference period, 517 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and three deaths of patients with COVID-19 were reported.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 51.7% of the confirmed cases were registered in people who did not get vaccinated against COVID.

Of the vaccinated who got sick, 55.3% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last jab.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.6% of all deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7% in men. Among the people who died, 93.8% had at least one associated comorbidity.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER