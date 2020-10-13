45 migrants from four countries, discovered hiding in lorry at PTF Nadlac II

The border authorities of western Arad county have discovered, on Tuesday, 45 migrants who were illegally attempting to exit the country through Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac II (the border with Hungary), hidden in a lorry.

The border police officers checked the freight truck that presented at the border crossing point following a risk analysis, according to a press release sent by the Arad Border Police.

The lorry was driven by a Turkish national, aged 38, and was transporting, according to the freight documents, rolls of toilet paper to Belgium.

"Inside the lorry, hidden in the freight compartment, 45 citizens of Syria, Iraq, Tunisia and Palestine were discovered, of which 37 adults, aged 20 to 45, and eight minors, aged between 2 months and 17 years old," the release shows.

In the case of the migrants, the border police officers are conducting investigations for infringing the state border regime, while the driver is being investigated for trafficking migrants.