4,637 new cases of COVID-19 from 24,242 tests in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 15,469

As many as 4,637 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 24,242 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Tuesday, 623,066 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

At the same time, 549,262 patients were declared cured.

To date, 4,751,057 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 24,242 were performed in the last 24 hours, 15,541 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,701 on request.

Also, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 349 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 29 December.

As many as 9,628 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,162 are in intensive care, the GCS says.

Countrywide, 33,613 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,429 are in institutional isolation.

In addition, 52,355 people are in quarantine at home and 66 are in institutional quarantine.

A further 135 deaths - 89 men and 46 women - were recorded in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, the GCS announces.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 30 to 39 years, four deaths in the age group 40 to 49 years, 14 deaths in the age category 50 to 59 years, 36 deaths in the age group 60 to 69 years, 48 deaths in the age group 70 to 79 years and 32 deaths in the over 80 age group.

According to the GCS, 129 of the deaths recorded are of patients who had a medical history, four patients who died of Covid-19 had no comorbidities, and for two fatalities no comorbidities had been reported to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,469 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.

In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement have applied 5,215 fines worth 1,140,170 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic.

The GCS also informs that the number of Romanians from outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 7,047, whilst the number of deaths remained at 128.