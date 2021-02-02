6-km long line of trucks waiting to exit Romania through Vama Nadlac II crossing point

A 6-kilometre line of trucks has formed, on Tuesday, at the Nadlac II border crossing point (PTF), on the emergency lane of the A1 motorway, with the waiting time for control being of at least two and a half hours, according to authorities, as reported by AGERPRES.

The representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that the heavy traffic exit lanes at the border with Hungary were jammed, with the waiting time for formalities at the Nadlac II PTF was of approximately 150 minutes.

"Due to the large number of trucks at the border, but also against the background of thorough checks carried out jointly with the Hungarian police to detect migrants trying to cross the border illegally, waiting times for transit are higher than usual," said the spokesperson of the Arad Border Police, Claudia Ardelean.At Nadlac II, five exit lanes for trucks were opened, and at Varsand PTF, where the waiting time is 90 minutes, three lanes were opened. The drivers need to wait approximately one hour to be able to do the control at the Nadlac I crossing point, where there is only one lane open for heavy traffic.