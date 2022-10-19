6 searches in counties of Ilfov and Calarasi, on persons who have repeatedly sold cannabis and cocaine

Six house searches were carried out on Wednesday morning in the counties of Ilfov and Calarasi, in a case having as its object the committing of high-risk and high-risk drug trafficking crimes, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Calarasi informs in a press release, told Agerpres.

Since March of this year, several defendants, based on the same criminal resolution, have repeatedly sold risk (cannabis) and high-risk (cocaine) drugs to consumers in Calarasi county.

Several people are to be brought to the headquarters of DIICOT - Calarasi Territorial Office for hearings.