 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

6 searches in counties of Ilfov and Calarasi, on persons who have repeatedly sold cannabis and cocaine

diicot

Six house searches were carried out on Wednesday morning in the counties of Ilfov and Calarasi, in a case having as its object the committing of high-risk and high-risk drug trafficking crimes, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Calarasi informs in a press release, told Agerpres.

Since March of this year, several defendants, based on the same criminal resolution, have repeatedly sold risk (cannabis) and high-risk (cocaine) drugs to consumers in Calarasi county.

Several people are to be brought to the headquarters of DIICOT - Calarasi Territorial Office for hearings.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.