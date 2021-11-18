 
     
69.7% of COVID cases, in unvaccinated people, last week

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that in the last week, 69.7% of cases confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in people who were not vaccinated against COVID.

According to the weekly surveillance report, during the week of November 8-14, 31.8% of total COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Bihor.

Almost a third (28%) of total deaths were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Bihor, Constanta, Mures and Prahova.

According to INSP, 89.3% of recorded casualties were in people who were not vaccinated against COVID.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until and now, 1 in 100 cases were registered in medical staff.

INSP shows that 85.8% of total casualties were in people over 60 years old, and 55.6% were male.

The INSP report shows that 93.1% of casualties had at least one associated comorbidity.

