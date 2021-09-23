 
     
7,095 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in rd 54k tests done in past 24 hrs

F. P.
Digi24
coronavirus

As many as 7,095 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, in nearly 54,000 tests that have been carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

So far, 1,172,981 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,090,380 patients have been declared cured.

Nationwide, up to this date, 9,463,782 RT-PCR tests and 2,983,812 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the past 24 hours, 21,764 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,872 based on case definition and medical protocol and 10,982 on demand) and 31,953 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 652 people were reconfirmed positive.AGERPRES

