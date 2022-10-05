82 searches conducted by Brigades and Services for Countering Organized Crime

Police officers with the Brigades and Services for Countering Organized Crime and the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors carried out, on Wednesday morning, 82 house searches in cases related to the commission of high-risk drug trafficking crimes, with over 150 people to be taken to hearings. told Agerpres.

"The case files prosecuted by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism - the Territorial Services of Alba, Cluj and Galati and the Territorial Office of Sibiu are aimed at the commission of high-risk drug trafficking crimes and the carrying out of operations with products knowing that these are likely to have psychoactive effects, without having an authorization issued under the terms of the law," informs a press release from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES.

Judicial activities are carried out together with police officers with the Brigades of Fighting Organized Crime (BCCO) of Alba-Iulia, Cluj-Napoca, Galati, Targu Mures, Oradea, Brasov, Timisoara, the Services for Countering Organised Crime (SCCO) of Sibiu, Satu Mare, Harghita, Maramures, Salaj, Bistrita-Nasaud and Arad, and also participating in the searches are members of the Romanian Gendarmerie.

The action benefits from the support of the Technical Office within DIICOT and the Special Operations Directorate within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.