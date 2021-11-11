82,151 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 25,289 with first dose

As many as 82,161 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 25,289 which represent the first dose, 33,612 - the second dose and 23,250 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 13,513,901 doses administered to 7,397,941, including 6,681,072 who received the full scheme and 1,106,455 immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours there have been 40 adverse reactions recorded, 7 local type and 33 general type.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,967 adverse reactions recorded in anti-COVID vaccines, 2,037 local type and 16,930 general type.