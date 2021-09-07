 
     
8,967 persons vaccinated against COVID in past 24hrs

lrt.lt
test covid

A number of 8,967 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 6,346 were the first dose and 2,621 the second dose, according to a press release the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) issued on Tuesday.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,831,806 doses have been administered to 5,293,797 people, of whom 5,178,467 have received the full scheme.

In the past 24 hours, 7 side effects were recorded, of which one was local and 6 systemic, Agerpres informs.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,050 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,814 local and 15,236 systemic.

stiripesurse.ro
