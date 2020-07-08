912 COVID-19 fines issued in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement officers issued 912 fines amounting to 111,550 lei for the violation of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, in the last 24 hours, 406 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,023 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 information line.

GCS reminds citizens to consider only information verified by official sources and to call 0800.800.358 for recommendations and other information, Monday to Friday, from 08:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line.

As of July 7, 1,558,868 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.