994 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of 14,000 tests run in last 24 hrs

As many as 994 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 14,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states.

As of Tuesday, 1,059,331 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,000,451 patients have been declared cured, agerpres.ro confirms.

Countrywide, 7,395,986 RT-PCR tests and 909,592 rapid antigen tests have been processed to date.

In the last 24 hours, 9,124 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,448 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,676 on request) and 4,937 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 237 people were reconfirmed positive.