9th edition of CERT-RO Annual International Conference kicks off

The Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) is organizing, on October 7 and 8, the 9th edition of the Annual International Conference, under the tagline "New Global Challenges in Cyber Security - #CERTCON9".

The event, organized in Bucharest, will gather 200 experts in the field of cybersecurity, government officials and political stakeholders, as well as representatives of private companies in all sectors and industries, NGOs and academia.According to the organizers, the conference's two days will see subjects of interest being approached, such as the security of 5G networks, cybercrime, education and awareness, the implementation of the NIS Directive, Artificial Intelligence, as well as Research and Development in cybersecurity.Among those invited to the specialty conference are: Alexandru Petrescu - Minister of Communications and Information Society, Anton Rog - head of the Cyberint National Center of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Ionel-Sorin Balan - first deputy director of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), Florin Dragomir - head of the Technical Regulations Department of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation of Communications (ANCOM) and Marian Murgulet - State Secretary with the Government's General Secretariat (SGG).