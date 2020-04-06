 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

About 500,000 pairs of protective coveralls expected for medical staff

wwww.digi24.ro
Costume protectie

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that in the coming days about 500,000 pairs of protective coveralls for the medical staff will arrive in Romania.

Iohannis spoke about the medical procurement related to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

"This week we receive two and a half million masks for doctors, about 5 million protective masks for law enforcement, gendarmes, police officers, and about 8 million masks that will reach the public. About 500,000 pairs of protective coveralls will come in the coming days for doctors and other healthcare staff," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He remarked that at first it was "a bit complicated" to procure protective materials.

"At first we know that it was a bit complicated to procure protective materials - masks, coveralls, fans. But we already have the first significant results of the measures taken by the government," said Iohannis. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.