Academy President: Constitutional monarchy inaugurated in 1866, driver for synchronising Romania with European civilisation

The constitutional monarchy inaugurated in Romania on May 10, 1866 with the enthronement of Prince Carol of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen created the auspices for our synchronization with the European civilization, President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop said Tuesday in a conference held at the Academy's Library, report agerpres.

"The constitutional monarchy was conducive for placing us in that circuit of tested values that ensured to the European world prosperity, efficiency and the global takeover of the European model, as a successful paradigm. Therefore, periodically paying tribute to the Monarchy, the Royalty and the Dynasty, especially on May 10 each year, comes in the natural order of things, as a need to remember the great deeds, in order to give the youth, if nothing else, the necessary energy for building the future," said the President of the Romanian Academy.

"The dynasty installed in 1866 through the national will expressed as early as in the ad-hoc Assemblies is the first in the history of Romanians to rule the country based on a genuine Constitution, the first modern Constitution of Romania adopted by its own legislatures, the Constitution of 1866. The modern and constitutional monarchy that ruled between 1866 and 1947 has seen the achievement of some of the most important objectives of the Romanian nation: the unification of Moldavia and the Romanian Principality, the creation of the Romanian Academy, the proclamation and conquest of absolute independence, the unification of Dobrogea with Romania, the proclamation of the Kingdom, the adoption of the national currency, the establishment of the National Bank, the autocephaly of the Orthodox Church and, finally, the Great Union of 1918. The Constitution of 1923 followed the union act. Monarchy was the driver for the country's modernization, for its synchronization with the western civilization between the two wars, this is when our railway system was created, this was a time of great cultural effervescence, when modern universities were established and exceptional objectives were built," added Pop."Of course, as everywhere and as ever, neither in the glory days of monarchy in general, nor in the century of our constitutional monarchy so beautifully portrayed by the late historian Keith Hitchins, an honorary member of the Academy who wrote a book about Modern Romania 1866 - 1947, living a perpetual epoch of prosperity could not have been possible. The myth of the 'Golden Age' remains exactly what its name says, a myth. Like all peoples, we too had our ups and downs, we had victories and failures, democratic and totalitarian regimes, we carried out acts we cannot be proud of, we experienced bounce-backs and crises and, most often, we lived life in its normal course, as it is, with its good and bad," concluded Ioan-Aurel Pop.The Romanian Academy and the Library of the Romanian Academy celebrated on Tuesday through a public conference delivered by the institution's President Ioan-Aurel Pop two landmark moments in the history of Romanians: Prince Carol's signing on May 10, 1877 of the Declaration of Independence from the Ottoman Empire (adopted the day before by the two chambers of Parliament) and the Prince's coronation as King four years later, on May 10, 1881.