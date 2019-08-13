Acceptance of PRO Romania in government not opportune, PM Dancila says

The acceptance of the PRO Romania party in the government is not opportune, on Monday night said the chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, after the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee.

The Premier specified that a decision in this sense was made at the said meeting following the statements of the PRO Romania party's chairman Victor Ponta that have "brought discontent to the PSD"."Yes, we did approach this subject, too, and most of my colleagues decided that it is not opportune to admit the PRO Romania party to ruling, we have an alliance (with the ALDE, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed. n.), a solid alliance with which we have set out on this path and we wish to go on until 2020. I had a discussion with Victor Ponta about a possible support for the PSD, we have addressed general notions, nothing punctual because I couldn't commit to anything until having a discussion in the statutory forum of the party. Otherwise, I learned about Mr. Ponta's statements, that have brought discontent to the PSD and these things have led to this reluctance in co-opting the Pro Romania to gov't," Viorica Dancila said.She added that during the talk she had with Victor Ponta, the latter has launched the hypothesis that the PRO Romania would come to government, yet there haven't been any discussions to be finalised with a protocol.