Acclaimed American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre this July

Acclaimed American actor John Malkovich will be in Timisoara on July 20 - 21, starring in The Infernal Comedy musical theater piece staged at the National Theatre.

"The National Theater in Timisoara continues the Romanian Drama Festival (FEST-FDR) Seasons with a one-off event, an absolute debut for Timisoara and a peak moment of the city's European Capital of Culture program. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21, starting at 7:00 p.m., the National Theater presents the show The Infernal Comedy, with famous American actor John Malkovich as a protagonist,'' the organizers said in a statement.

German author Michael Sturminger - who is also the artistic director of the production - wrote The Infernal Comedy especially for Malkovich, building a dialogue between spoken and sung language; the sound universe of the play - interspersed with music by Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, Weber, Gluck and Boccherini - is rendered by sopranos Susanne Langbein and Chen Reiss and the famous Wiener Akademie Orchester conducted by Martin Haselbock, who is the creator of the show's musical concept. The Infernal Comedy has played in over 150 theaters around the world, in countries on three continents.

The show is offered as part of the FEST-FDR Seasons, a component of the City Voices / Identity Workshop project of the Timisoara - 2023 European Capital of Culture program and is financed from private funds. AGERPRES